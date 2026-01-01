The ongoing clashes and riots in Iran, which started as part of a broader wave of protests in the country, have so far claimed the lives of five individuals in the past 24 hours, according to local media reports.

According to the reports, the five protesters were killed in confrontations with the police in Lorestan province in the western part of the country.

It was reported that the protesters attacked the local police headquarters with the aim of neutralizing the officers and taking control of a weapons depot. During the riot, protesters threw stones at the police and set fire to police vehicles, resulting in a confrontation that also led to the injury of 17 protesters.

Iran's President, Masoud Pezeshkian, addressed the protests, stating that the government should guide the nation to provide assistance to all citizens, emphasizing that "the livelihood of the people is a red line." He added, "There is no problem that cannot be solved."