Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said Israel would respond with force to any attacks on its sovereignty, following rocket attacks from southern Lebanon into northern Israel.

Speaking Tuesday morning in Ma'alot near the northern border in response to the firing of two rockets from Lebanon into the western Galilee, Bennett cited Israeli artillery fire on southern Lebanon, while vowing to preserve Israel’s deterrence against terrorism following any future attacks.

“Last night, two rockets were fired from Lebanon towards Israel. The IDF hit back. I want to say this as clearly as possible: We won’t allow any attack on Israel’s sovereignty or security. Anyone who tries to harm us will pay a heavy price in return. We are working around the clock, day and night, on every scene, and we will continue to do so.”

“Lebanon is on the verge of collapse, like every other state Iran has established itself in. Its citizens have been taken captive by Khamenei and Nasrallah for Iranian interests. This is unfortunate, but we won’t let the situation in Lebanon spill over into Israel. Like I said, anyone who tries to hurt us will pay a painful price in return.”



Overnight, two rockets were fired from southern Lebanon towards northern Israel, with warning sirens sounded across the western Galilee. Residents reported hearing explosions, though no damage or injuries were reported.

"The state of Lebanon is responsible for the rockets fired overnight, as it allows terrorists to operate within its territory,” Gantz said Tuesday morning.

“Israel will act against any threat to its sovereignty and its citizens, and will respond in accordance to its interests - at the relevant time and place. We will not allow the social, political and economic crisis in Lebanon to turn into a security threat to Israel. I call on the international community to take action to restore stability in Lebanon.”

Late Monday night, Syrian media reported that the country’s air defense systems were activated over the city of Aleppo.

Syria’s official news agency, SANA, reported that the air defense systems acted against an “Israeli air aggression” in the Al-Safira area.

The Lebanese Al-Mayadeen TV network reported that the air strikes targeted "defense factories" and a "center for scientific research."