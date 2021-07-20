Lapid to visit Morocco

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid announced on Monday that he would visit Morocco at the end of July.

"Last weekend I agreed with Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita on the first official visit of an Israeli Foreign Minister to Morocco, as part of the resumption of full diplomatic relations. The visit will take place after the opening of direct flights to Morocco at the end of this month," Lapid said at a meeting of the Yesh Atid faction.

Morocco and Israel agreed to normalize ties in a US-brokered agreement at the start of December 2020. This agreement came after Bahrain, Sudan and the United Arab Emirates had also agreed to normalize ties with the Jewish state.

In January, the two countries signed an agreement that will see direct flights launched between them.

Foreign Ministry Director General Alon Ushpiz recently met Bourita in Rabat and handed him a letter from Lapid containing an invitation for the first ever official visit of a Foreign Minister from Morocco to Israel.