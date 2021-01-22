Israel and Morocco sign agreement on direct flights

Israel and Morocco on Thursday signed an agreement that will see direct flights launched between the two countries.

This is the third aviation agreement recently signed by Israel and follows agreements with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.

Morocco closed its liaison office in Tel Aviv in 2000, at the start of the second intifada, but the two countries agreed to normalize ties in a US-brokered agreement at the start of December.

Thursday’s agreement comes a month after Morocco's Tourism Minister, Nadia Fettah Alaoui, announced that Morocco and Israel will launch direct flights between the countries in "two to three months".