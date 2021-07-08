Moroccan Foreign Minister invited to visit Israel

Director General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs with the Moroccan Minister

Foreign Ministry Director General Alon Ushpiz met on Wednesday in Rabat, the capital of Morocco, with Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita and handed him a letter from Foreign Minister Yair Lapid containing an invitation for the first ever official visit of a Foreign Minister from Morocco to Israel.

Minister Lapid noted that the renewal of full diplomatic relations between Israel and Morocco, under the leadership of His Excellency King Mohammed VI, is a historic milestone in relations between the peoples.

In addition, Lapid wrote in the letter that he expects to strengthen the political ties between Israel and Morocco and to build economic, technological, cultural and tourism cooperation between the two countries. Lapid added that the launch of direct flights between the countries, which is expected to take place in a few weeks, will encourage ties between the peoples and strengthen the tourism sector in the two countries.

Foreign Ministry Director General Ushpiz is currently on a diplomatic visit to Morocco, during which he conducted the first political-strategic dialogue between the two countries.

Morocco and Israel agreed to normalize ties in a US-brokered agreement at the start of December 2020. This agreement came after Bahrain, Sudan and the United Arab Emirates had also agreed to normalize ties with the Jewish state.

In January, the two countries signed an agreement that will see direct flights launched between them.

Israeli airline Israir recently announced it would launch direct flights between Israel and Morocco's Marrakesh in July.