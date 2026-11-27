Yashar! party chairman MK Gadi Eisenkot announced in a post on Friday afternoon, ahead of Shabbat, that he intends to form a government within the eight days remaining before the mandate granted to him by the President expires.

Eisenkot said coalition agreements had been signed this week with Yisrael Beytenu and the Democrats, and that he was working to finalize an agreement with the Together party as soon as possible. He emphasized that under any scenario for forming a government, he would act in coordination with his partners.

Eisenkot sharply criticized Likud's conduct during the negotiations. He said the two parties' negotiating teams had met five times over the past two weeks, and that on several occasions, Likud had refused to meet as frequently as Yashar! had proposed. He accused Likud of failing to present a concrete proposal throughout the negotiations and attempting to stall until his mandate expires, divide the change bloc, and force another election under the outgoing government.

According to Eisenkot, Likud representatives refused to exclude those he described as "the extremists" from the government, agree to the establishment of a state commission of inquiry, or discuss the composition of a government that would pass legislation requiring universal military service.

"It is convenient to focus the discussion on the rotation agreement, but the rotation is merely the tip of the iceberg of an obstinate refusal to compromise on issues that are at the very core of our lives," he said.

Eisenkot outlined the compromises his party had been willing to accept. Regarding the state commission of inquiry, he said Yashar! had agreed to adopt elements of the President's proposed framework and ask the Supreme Court President to conduct broader consultations than those required by law before appointing the commission.

On the judicial system, the party proposed establishing a joint committee that would advance comprehensive reforms to the judicial system and relations between the branches of government according to a previously agreed timetable. At the same time, it demanded that legislation Eisenkot described as controversial be repealed before the government is formed.

Eisenkot also addressed active-duty soldiers and reservists who support the formation of a unity government comprised of Zionist parties. According to him, the possibility of establishing such a government that would pass a universal military service law is currently off the table.

He argued that Likud's proposed alternative would preserve the composition of the outgoing government without providing for a military conscription law. Nevertheless, he stressed that he remained open to a partnership if Likud demonstrated a willingness to engage in serious negotiations and make compromises.

Eisenkot also noted that the parliamentary majority had advanced legislative initiatives this week, citing the vote in favor of establishing a state commission of inquiry in the presence of bereaved families, as well as Knesset Speaker Matan Kahana's introductory meeting with Supreme Court President Yitzhak Amit. He added that if he succeeds in forming a government, he will continue working to broaden it even after its establishment.

In response, a Likud spokesperson lashed out at Eisenkot, claiming that while conducting negotiations to form a unity government, the Yashar! chairman had already reached an agreement to establish a left-wing government and allocated ministerial portfolios.

The spokesperson accused Eisenkot of attempting to legitimize serving in a government alongside those he described as "supporters of terrorism," claiming that Eisenkot was dependent on them.

"The public stopped buying your spin a long time ago," he said.

The spokesperson subsequently issued another statement, saying, "Despite all this conduct, and in light of the challenges facing the people of Israel, our hand remains extended toward a unity government, and we will do everything possible to achieve it. Shabbat Shalom."

(Arutz Sheva-Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)