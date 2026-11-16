Democrats chairman Yair Golan on Monday morning said that he supports forming a coalition with the Arab parties, insisting that his bloc won an "overwhelming majority" in the recent elections.

Speaking in an interview with Kan Reshet Bet, he claimed, "The coalition talks are being conducted responsibly. I believe a government should be formed without an extension of the mandate. Every day Netanyahu remains prime minister endangers the existence of the State of Israel."

"We won an overwhelming majority of 67 seats. The vast majority of the liberal public opposes Netanyahu’s government. I support a coalition with the Arab parties, and I will not opppse the coalition being strengthened by a haredi party."

Earlier this month, Golan said that he is prepared to cooperate with the haredi parties in forming a government, but stressed that his party has clear conditions for such a partnership.

"Unlike Netanyahu, we will not go all the way to Bnei Brak or Meah Shearim. Anyone who wants a partnership with us will have to meet us in Ramat Gan." He added, "The Netanyahu government must be replaced, and a government of rescue and change must be formed to safeguard a democratic Israel, its security, and future. We are committed to making every effort to ensure this happens."

"We are not looking to punish the haredim. We want a partnership with the haredi community, but a true partnership requires mutual responsibility."