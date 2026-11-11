An internal dispute has emerged within Degel Hatorah over the possibility of joining a government led by Gadi Eisenkot. Former party chairman Moshe Gafni has been working in recent days to prevent an alliance between the haredi parties and the anti-Netanyahu bloc, while current Degel Hatorah chairman MK Yaakov Asher is leading efforts to advance such a coalition partnership.

Kan News reported that Gafni is holding talks with figures inside and outside the party in an attempt to halt negotiations on forming a government with Eisenkot's bloc.

There was a further development in the talks today, when Asher visited Avigdor Liberman's office on his own initiative. The two held a brief meeting lasting only a few minutes.

Despite its willingness to hold talks with representatives of the haredi parties, the anti-Netanyahu bloc is also expressing suspicion about the move. According to the report, figures in the bloc fear that Asher is using their openness to negotiations to send a message to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, rather than necessarily intending to reach a coalition agreement.