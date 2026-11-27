Knesset Speaker Matan Kahana on Friday morning responded to the talks aimed at forming a government.

In a tweet published Friday morning, Kahana wrote, "Since the election results were announced, all my efforts have been directed toward one goal - establishing a broad unity government led by Gadi Eisenkot."

He noted, "For the sake of this goal, and to give the negotiating teams maximum room to maneuver, I chose to maintain media silence."

"My entire upbringing, every stage of my life, cries out one word - unity! But not at any price."

Criticizing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Kahana alleged, "Unfortunately, my impression at present is that Netanyahu is trying to stall and lead us to another election while he heads the caretaker government. We cannot allow this to happen."

"There is nothing I want more than a broad unity government. I hope Netanyahu understands the gravity of the moment."