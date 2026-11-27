The son of Hamas political bureau chief Khalil al-Hayya was the target of an Israeli strike early this morning in the Rimal neighborhood of western Gaza City, Sky News Arabia reported, citing its sources.

According to the report, the son's fate remains unknown.

Reports from the Gaza Strip said that the strike targeted an apartment on the fourth floor of a building in the neighborhood. At least two people were killed and others were wounded.

Earlier, the IDF said it had killed four terrorists from Hamas' military wing in two strikes in the central Gaza Strip last Friday. The IDF also said that three of the terrorists were killed while meeting to advance attacks against Israeli civilians and IDF troops.

Among those killed was Youssef Aidi, the deputy head of a Nukhba squad who raided the Sahaf military post during the October 7 massacre and participated in the "ceremony" marking the handover of hostages Eli Sharabi, Ohad Ben Ami and Or Levy.

Mustafa Hassan Oweni, a sniper in Hamas' military wing, and Mahmoud Abu Huwaishil, an anti-tank operative in the organization, were also killed in the same strike.

In a separate strike, the IDF killed Diab al-Rahman Radi, a squad leader in Hamas' military wing who was involved in transferring funds to the organization.

All four worked to rebuild the capabilities of terrorist organizations in Gaza and advanced attacks during the war, including recently, in violation of the ceasefire.