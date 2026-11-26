Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz on Thursday confirmed that the IDF eliminated terrorist Khaled Abu Nada overnight.

Abu Nada held the economy and education portfolios in the Hamas terrorist organization in the Gaza Strip.

His elimination follows a series of recent targeted strikes against the terror organization’s operatives and senior officials.

"Approximately 80 Hamas terrorists have been eliminated over the past month, and our forces will continue to target and hold every terrorist in the organization accountable," they said in a statement.

"No terrorist is immune, and no member of Hamas’ leadership will escape. We will continue to pursue our enemies and protect the security of Israel’s citizens."

On Wednesday night, Palestinian Arab sources reported that the strike targeted a residential apartment in Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip. A Palestinian Arab source told Al Jazeera that at least two people were killed in the Israeli strike.