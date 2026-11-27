רגע החיסול בעזה דובר צה"ל

The IDF and ISA on Tuesday struck in the Khan Yunis area in Gaza, multiple terrorists from both Hamas and Islamic Jihad terror groups.

Among the terrorists eliminated were Akram Sabhi Hamdan Abu Taimah, a terrorist in the Eastern Khan Yunis Battalion of Hamas’ military wing, and Wajdi Sami Suleiman Abu Salah, a terrorist from the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization who infiltrated Israeli territory during the October 7th Massacre.

In additional strikes this week in northern Gaza, the IDF and ISA eliminated four additional terrorists from Hamas’ military wing: Muhammad Ali Muhammad Joda, a cell commander who infiltrated Israeli territory during the October 7th Massacre; Osama Ali Muhammad Joda, a battalion engineering officer; Hazem Hamouda, a Nukhba cell commander in the Jabaliya Battalion who infiltrated Israeli territory during the October 7th Massacre; and Khaled Zahar Khaled Abu Aoun, a Nukhba terrorist in the Western Jabaliya Battalion.

"Throughout the war, and particularly recently, the terrorists advanced attacks against IDF troops and Israeli civilians and operated to restore the capabilities of the terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip, in systematic violation of the ceasefire," the IDF emphasized. "The terrorists were eliminated from the air in order to eliminate the threats they posed."

"Prior to the strikes, measures were taken to mitigate harm to civilians, including the use of precision munitions and aerial surveillance. The security forces are deployed in the area in accordance with the agreement and will continue to operate to eliminate any immediate threat."