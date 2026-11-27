The IDF has announced the elimination of four terrorists from Hamas’ military wing, including a terrorist who infiltrated Israeli territory during the October 7th Massacre and took part in the hostage handover "ceremony."

Last Friday, the IDF eliminated three terrorists from Hamas' military wing in a strike on a truck in the central Gaza Strip, as the terrorists met to advance attacks against Israeli civilians and IDF troops.

In a statement later, the IDF identified one of these terrorists as Yousef Ayidi, Deputy Commander of a Nukhba cell that infiltrated the Sahef outpost during the October 7th Massacre and took part in the “ceremony" of the handover of hostages Eli Sharabi, Ohad Ben Ami, and Or Levy.

The other two were identified as Mustafa Hassan Oweni, a sniper in Hamas’ military wing; and Mohammed Abu Huishil, an anti-tank operative in Hamas’ military wing.

In a separate strike in central Gaza last Friday, the IDF eliminated Diab al-Rahman Radi, a cell commander in Hamas’ military wing who was involved in transferring funds to the terrorist organization.

Following the strikes, the IDF stressed that throughout the war, and especially recently, these terrorists advanced attacks against IDF troops and Israeli civilians and operated to restore the capabilities of terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip, systematically violating the ceasefire agreement.

"The terrorists were eliminated in aerial strikes in order to remove the threat they posed," the statement clarified. "Prior to the strikes, measures were taken to mitigate harm to civilians, including the use of precise munitions and aerial surveillance. IDF troops are deployed in the area in accordance with the agreement and will continue to operate to remove any immediate threat."