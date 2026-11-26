Tzur Goldin, the brother of Lt. Hadar Goldin, who was killed and abducted by Hamas during Operation Protective Edge, is publishing a comprehensive study on Thursday at the Institute for National Security Studies (INSS). In it, he sharply criticizes Israeli governments' hostage policies in the years preceding the October 7 attack and presents recommendations for countering hostage-taking terrorism in the future.

The paper is based on research Goldin conducted as part of his thesis at Harvard University for the US State Department. The research included interviews with Israeli and American officials, a review of government documents and an analysis of negotiations spanning more than a decade.

Goldin argues that Israel's handling of the cases of four hostages - Hadar Goldin, Oron Shaul, Avera Mengistu and Hisham al-Sayed - contributed to the development of the unprecedented hostage crisis following the October 7 attack.

Goldin writes, "The fear of paying a price also neutralized any rationale for imposing a cost on Hamas for holding hostages", explaining that the trauma of the Shalit deal led decision-makers to focus on minimizing the number of terrorists released rather than applying leverage against the terrorist organization.

According to Goldin, Israel pursued a policy of reconstruction and development in the Gaza Strip for nine years, during which at least $20 billion in external funding entered the territory. At the same time, work permits for employment in Israel were expanded, infrastructure projects were advanced and funds were transferred from Qatar, without making these measures conditional on the hostages' return.

One of the study's notable findings is that at least 677 convicted security prisoners were released in the years preceding the October 7 attack as part of legal proceedings and in pursuit of other security interests, without advancing the return of the four hostages.

He notes, "The state refrained from releasing them as part of a deal to secure the hostages' return, but it also failed to retain the full pool of prisoners as an asset that could be used in the hostage negotiations".

Goldin reveals in the paper that in August 2018, the heads of the IDF, Shin Bet and Mossad jointly recommended making elements of reconstruction efforts and Qatari funding conditional on the hostages' return. The recommendation was submitted to the prime minister but rejected, and Qatari funding continued.

Nineteen rounds of airstrikes and three major operations in Gaza also ended without the hostages' return being included in the ceasefire terms.

Goldin states, "Time and patience worked in the opposite direction to what the policy sought to achieve". While Israel tried to erode the hostages' value by signaling little willingness to pay for their return, Hamas embedded hostage-taking in Gaza's public, cultural and educational discourse, presenting it as a successful strategic method.

In his analysis of the Swords of Iron war, Goldin concludes that military pressure was a key source of leverage in advancing hostage deals, alongside intelligence efforts and US diplomatic pressure. However, when military gains became nonnegotiable conditions, the scope for agreement narrowed and the hostages' return was delayed.

According to the study's figures, 168 hostages returned alive and the bodies of 87 were brought back. About 95% of those who returned alive were released under agreements or unilaterally, while nearly 60% of the deceased hostages were recovered in military operations. Under the agreements, 4,094 security detainees and prisoners were released, including 450 serving life sentences.

Goldin also attaches considerable importance to the hostage families' campaign and their engagement with the US administration. He says the protests' most notable impact was conveying to Hamas that continuing to hold the hostages meant the war would continue, while releasing them could pave the way for its end.

At the same time, he criticizes partial deals and the division of hostages into categories, which allowed Hamas to continue waging psychological terror against Israeli society.

He writes, "The discussion of releasing groups of hostages inevitably led to differential 'pricing', with different categories of hostages carrying different price tags, intensifying Hamas's psychological terror against Israeli society".

Goldin highlights the fundamental difference between the conclusion of Operation Protective Edge in 2014 and the agreement reached in October 2025. While Israel relinquished its principal source of leverage in 2014 - ending the war - without securing the hostages' return, completion of the latest agreement remained contingent on the continuation of the process of bringing them back.

Among his recommendations, Goldin calls for the establishment of a permanent, professional, interagency security body with the authority and resources to manage the campaign against hostage-taking terrorism in both routine and emergency situations, while reducing its dependence on political considerations and changes of government.

He proposes adding a third track to the two traditional routes for securing hostages' return - military rescue and a negotiated deal. Under this approach, Israel would wage a sustained campaign using economic, diplomatic, military, legal and information tools against the hostage-taking organization and its supporters, including during periods when negotiations are deadlocked.

Goldin also emphasizes the state's obligation to the hostage families, writing, "Protecting hostage families is part of the security response". He adds, "A policy that publicly diminishes the value of bringing the hostages home or portrays the families as an obstacle to decision-making serves the hostage-taker by deepening the isolation and pressure on which this method of terrorism relies".

In the study's conclusion, Goldin sets a clear objective for Israeli decision-makers: fundamentally changing the hostage-taking equation and shifting the main burden of pressure from Israeli society to the terrorist organization.

He writes, "An effective strategy for combating hostage-taking terrorism requires reversing the hostage-taking equation, so that holding hostages becomes a 'liability' for the hostage-taker rather than an 'asset'. To achieve this, the very act of holding hostages must be linked to the imposition of a sustained cost on both the hostage-taker and the system supporting it".