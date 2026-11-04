The IDF and ISA eliminated six operatives from terrorist organizations in Gaza, in two strikes on Monday in the Khan Yunis area.

Among those eliminated in the strikes were terrorist Mahmoud Jihad Mohammad Qafa, head of a sniper cell in Hamas’ military wing, and Asaad Suleiman Salman Qashta, a terrorist from the Army of Islam terrorist organization who facilitated smuggling into the Gaza Strip.

In an additional strike in the Khan Yunis area on Sunday, the IDF and ISA eliminated four terrorists from the Hamas and Islamic Jihad terrorist organizations: Mohammad Zakaria Al-Jamal, head of a cell in Hamas' military wing; Mohammad Amin Al-Namas, a terrorist in Hamas' military wing; Shaher Mohammad Zaarab, a Nukhba Company Commander in Hamas' military wing; and Mohammad Ali Abu Shaar, a sniper operative in the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization.

The IDF noted that the eliminated terrorists operated throughout the war, including recently, to advance terrorist plots against IDF soldiers and Israeli civilians and restore the capabilities of the terrorist organizations. These efforts "systematically violating the ceasefire. The terrorists were eliminated in aerial strikes in order to remove the threat they posed."

"Prior to the strikes, measures were taken to mitigate harm to civilians, including the use of precision munitions and aerial surveillance," the IDF added. "Security forces are deployed in the area in accordance with the agreement and will continue to operate to remove any threat."