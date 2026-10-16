The IDF on Thursday struck in the northern Gaza Strip and eliminated Mohammed Mohammed Abd al-Khalek Hala, a commander in Hamas’ military wing.

The terrorist infiltrated Israeli territory during the October 7th Massacre.

In his role, Mohammed Abd al-Khalek Hala acted as a commander in the weapons production headquarters of Hamas’ military wing. He helped produce different weapons and advanced the military buildup of Hamas’ across the Gaza Strip.

In a separate strike on Thursday, the IDF struck in the Khan Yunis area of the southern Gaza Strip and eliminated Ahmad Jabrin Tawfiq Dalhan, a terrorist in the military wing of the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization.

Both terrorists advanced attacks against IDF troops and Israeli civilians and attempted to restore the terrorist organization’s capabilities, in systematic violation of the ceasefire, the IDF stressed. They were eliminated to remove the threat that they posed.

The IDF emphasized, "Prior to the strikes, steps were taken to mitigate harm to civilians, including the use of precision munitions and aerial surveillance. IDF troops under the Southern Command remain deployed in the area in accordance with the agreement and will continue to operate to remove any immediate threat."