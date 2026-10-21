נסיעה אחרונה: נהג המונית שנעצר בידי המסתערבים דוברות המשטרה

A 48-year-old Palestinian taxi driver from Bethlehem was arrested in a targeted operation by Israeli security forces after allegedly helping restore Palestinian Islamic Jihad infrastructure and transferring funds intended for terrorist activity. The arrest was carried out this week by undercover officers from the Gideonim Unit 33 of Lahav 433, in an operation led by the Etzion Regional Brigade in cooperation with the Shin Bet security agency.

According to security officials, the suspect was an active member of Palestinian Islamic Jihad who had recently been involved in rebuilding the organization's infrastructure in the area. He was also suspected of involvement in external operations and transferring money intended to finance terrorism. Despite his alleged activities, the suspect continued to work as a taxi driver on the streets of Bethlehem. The taxi he drove became the focus of an intelligence-led operation that ultimately led to his arrest.

Security forces combined intelligence gathering, surveillance and ground units to track the suspect's movements and identify the right moment to intervene. When the taxi reached its destination, undercover officers from the Gideonim Unit, together with a tactical force, moved in and swiftly took control of the suspect. The arrest lasted only a few seconds, after which the officers placed him in a security vehicle.

The suspect was subsequently transferred to the ISA for further questioning. Investigators are examining the allegations concerning his ties to Palestinian Islamic Jihad, efforts to restore the organization's infrastructure and the transfer of funds intended for terrorist activity.