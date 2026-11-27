Defense Minister Israel Katz on Friday compared United Arab List (Ra'am) chief Mansour Abbas' strategy to that of the late Hamas leader and October 7 massacre mastermind Yahya Sinwar and other Hamas leaders.

Earlier on Friday, reports said that Abbas is expected to declare Hamas a terrorist organization in an interview with Channel 12 News, as part of his efforts to join a government the opposition bloc is seeking to form.

Abbas later said, "An interview I gave to Dana Weiss will air on Channel 12 News on Saturday night, in which I will address the issue of how Hamas is defined. I ask that people refer only to what I said in the interview, and not to other statements attributed to me."

Defense Minister Israel Katz wrote, "The strategy of Mansour Abbas, the Muslim Brotherhood's representative in Israel, and that of the eliminated Hamas leaders in Gaza- Yahya Sinwar, Mohammed Deif and Marwan Issa, who were responsible for devising and implementing the deception plan against Israel's intelligence agencies, a plan I know well from the investigations I have reviewed - is entirely identical."

Katz also noted that both use a strategy of "tactically claiming to seek economic well-being for the Arab population in Israel or Gaza, while advancing the idea of establishing an Islamic entity in the region that would destroy Israel through terrorism and warfare - as Hamas does - or through deep infiltration of and influence over the political system - as Abbas is doing."

"Hamas's deception plan against Israel's intelligence services succeeded beyond all expectations on October 7, and the infiltration of Israel's governing institutions by the Muslim Brotherhood and Arab nationalist forces could succeed because of political interests and, even more so, because of the phenomenon of Liebermanism, which represents envy and personal hatred of Benjamin Netanyahu as a substitute for ideology and concern for the country's best interests."

He continued, "The haredi public, which has found itself in severe distress because of persecution by the left and the institutions that support it, is being used as a pawn in carrying out the grand plan to destroy Israel from within."

"As someone closely familiar with the major security achievements, but also with the dangers and challenges facing the State of Israel, I am sounding a warning and very much hope this will not materialize. I call on all the main political forces that have the country's best interests at heart to stop and join forces for the future and security of the State of Israel," he concluded.

Likud responded, "In a moment, the Israeli public will watch a sham performance by Mansour Abbas, scripted by the left-wing bloc. In a moment, you will hear commentators applauding Mansour Abbas's lip service."

"But do not let them fool you: Mansour Abbas is the chairman of the Islamic Movement, an offshoot of the Muslim Brotherhood, which espouses the principle that it is permissible to lie to infidels in order to defeat them."

Likud added, "Just as he said, 'We were forced to recognize the Jewish character of the state; otherwise, we would have been disqualified from running for the Knesset,' now he will say anything to allow the left to charge ahead into a destructive government that depends on him. They will grant citizenship to hundreds of thousands of Palestinians, establish Palestinian autonomy in the Negev and Galilee, and a Palestinian state in Judea and Samaria."

"This will be a government dependent on coalition partners that want to destroy the State of Israel from within, that put the interests of terrorists before those of IDF soldiers and that support terrorism. It makes no difference what their representatives say now to bring this government of surrender into being."