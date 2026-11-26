Ra'am chairman Mansour Abbas sent a message to opposition bloc leaders on Thursday evening amid talks on forming a government.

According to a Channel 12 News report, Abbas made clear that his party would not abstain in a vote to approve a government headed by Gadi Eisenkot, and that its support was conditional on its demands being met.

Abbas said, "Don't count on Ra'am abstaining", according to the report. "Either we vote in favor of forming the government in exchange for our demands being met, or we vote against it. We will not sit idly by".

If Eisenkot needs Ra'am's votes to swear in his government, he will have to reach agreements with the party even if it remains outside the coalition.

According to an earlier Channel 12 News report, senior officials in Ra'am and the Joint List expressed willingness last Saturday to provide a parliamentary safety net for the formation of an Eisenkot-led government in order to end Benjamin Netanyahu's tenure.

In private conversations with associates at the time, Abbas expressed confidence that a new government would be formed without Netanyahu at its head.

Earlier this month, Eisenkot presented a framework for forming a government initially based on the four Zionist parties in his bloc. Under the framework, additional parties could join later if they agreed to the basic principles he set out.

In doing so, Eisenkot signaled that he was leaving open the possibility of forming a minority government with outside support from the Arab parties.

In recent days, Eisenkot's bloc has focused on talks with the haredi parties, alongside discussions with Likud on forming a unity government. The bloc aims to swear in a government as early as next week, partly out of concern that a security development could change the political landscape.

As part of efforts to bring in the haredi parties, Eisenkot's bloc intends to reserve the health and housing portfolios for United Torah Judaism and the interior and religious affairs portfolios for Shas.