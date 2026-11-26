Ra'am chairman Mansour Abbas said today (Thursday) that his party is expected to participate actively in a government formed by the parties of the change bloc and United Torah Judaism, with the Joint List providing a parliamentary safety net.

In an interview with Makan Radio, Abbas discussed the ongoing talks between the parties to form a government and outlined how he believes the next coalition will take shape. He said, "A government will be formed comprising the parties of the change bloc and United Torah Judaism, with Ra'am participating and the Joint List providing a parliamentary safety net."

Earlier, Yisrael Beytenu chairman and Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee chairman MK Avigdor Liberman addressed the progress of the talks. He said the process of forming a government was well underway, but Netanyahu would act to prevent its completion.

Liberman said, "The government of change is taking shape, and Netanyahu will try to thwart its formation at any cost."

Liberman raised the possibility that the prime minister would offer Eisenkot a unity government arrangement. He said, "I do not rule out the possibility that he will offer Gadi Eisenkot a rotation agreement in which Netanyahu would serve second, but everyone must understand: This is merely a ploy."

He assessed, "Especially after yesterday's developments in court, Netanyahu wants new elections above all else. He will therefore drag out negotiations over a 'unity' government until the last moment and look for a pretext to derail them. Even if such a government is formed, he will try to manufacture a crisis within a few months to drag Israel into another election. All the players in the political arena must internalize this."

He concluded his remarks with a warning to the other parties involved in the coalition talks, urging them to take Netanyahu's potential conduct into account when making their decisions.