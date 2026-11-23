Religious Zionism party leader Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich spoke on Monday at the opening of his faction's meeting at the Knesset, criticizing Knesset Speaker Matan Kahana, the treatment of bereaved families and the Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation.

He later called on Yashar leader Gadi Eisenkot to form a unity government without the Arab parties and spoke personally about his son's serious injury in the war.

In his opening remarks, Smotrich criticized the Knesset's conduct since Matan Kahana became speaker, alleging a deterioration in the treatment of bereaved families and hostages' families.

He said, "Less than a week after Kahana was appointed, the basic respect that Amir Ohana championed as Knesset speaker toward bereaved families and hostages' families has vanished without a trace".

He went on to criticize MK Efrat Rayten, alleging that she prevents bereaved relatives and widows from speaking in committee. He charged, "Efrat Rayten prevents bereaved families and women who have lost their husbands from speaking in the committee. That is what happens when your political future depends on supporters of terrorism: you reach out to enemies but slap your brothers, who have paid a terrible price in blood for you, in the face".

Smotrich then addressed the controversy surrounding the newspaper Olam Katan and the Herzliya mayor's decision to prevent its distribution in the city. He said, "I have seen an upside-down world: those who until just a moment ago were attending alarmist conferences about fears of harm to a free press are backing the Herzliya mayor's decision to prevent a newspaper from being distributed in his city".

Smotrich linked the criticism of the newspaper to an investigation due to be published by the Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation, saying, "While they are appalled by a legitimate critical headline in a privately owned newspaper, they remain silent in the face of the Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation's disgraceful abandonment of IDF soldiers".

The finance minister continued to criticize the Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation over an investigation concerning the IDF that is expected to be published later this week.

He said, "The truth has not yet come to light in the covered-up affair involving the military advocate general, and now it is the Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation's turn to smear IDF soldiers with a contrived investigation in the style of Breaking the Silence. This is another low for a media organization funded by all of our tax money".

He added, "We all pay, but only some of us have a place at the Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation-Ayala Hasson is out, smearing IDF soldiers is in".

He said soldiers and commanders should be supported, rather than adopting what he called the enemy's narrative. He said, "The well-being of regular and reserve IDF soldiers who risked their lives for Israel's security comes before politics. I hope all the Zionist members of this house will voice clear support for the soldiers and commanders in the field and will not, heaven forbid, choose the enemy's false narrative".

Smotrich then renewed his call for a broad unity government while opposing political cooperation with the Arab parties. He said, "There is no place for cooperation with supporters of terrorism. I paid a heavy political price and was the first to warn of the great danger posed by this cooperation".

He said, "Today, thank God, a large majority of Israeli society understands the disastrous consequences of cooperation with supporters of terrorism. Tibi shouts that he is in charge here and expels from the plenum anyone who dares confront him with the truth. But that will not change the truth".

Smotrich addressed Gadi Eisenkot directly, urging him to choose a political partnership with the Jewish parties. He said, "I call on Gadi Eisenkot once again from here: choose your Jewish brothers, who love you even if they disagree with you, rather than the Muslim brothers who view the establishment of the state as a Nakba".

Toward the end of his remarks, Smotrich addressed the week honoring IDF personnel with physical and psychological injuries and shared his family's personal experience following his son Benaya's injury in the war. He said, "This week we mark the week honoring IDF personnel with physical and psychological injuries. It would be interesting to hear whether Ahmad Tibi or Mansour Abbas will visit our wounded soldiers in hospitals".

He then struck a personal note, saying, "If I may speak personally, I know at the closest possible level what wounded IDF personnel go through. My dear son Benaya was seriously wounded in the war. Sitting here with us is Itamar Eitam, who was wounded while serving as a battalion commander in combat. I know how hard it is. I know how painful it is".

At the end of his remarks, he addressed wounded IDF personnel and their families, pledging to work on their behalf. Smotrich concluded, "I send a big embrace from here to our heroic brothers in arms who were wounded, and to their families. I promise you that we will do everything possible to ensure that your government takes care of you and does not, heaven forbid, become a partner to those who look after the people who harmed you".