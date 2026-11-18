Itzik Boncel, the father of Staff Sgt. Amit Boncel, of blessed memory, who was killed in action in the Gaza Strip, issued a strongly worded request on Wednesday to newly elected Knesset Speaker Matan Kahana, demanding the immediate removal of his son's photograph from all areas of the Knesset complex.

Boncel, who was placed 29th on Likud's slate for the 26th Knesset but did not enter the Knesset, is protesting Kahana's election as speaker with the support of lawmakers from the Arab parties.

In a post, Boncel addressed his demand directly to Kahana, accusing him of affronting the dignity of bereaved families and the memory of fallen soldiers. He began, "This is an unequivocal and immediate demand to remove the photograph of our son, Amit Boncel, of blessed memory, from the Knesset building."

He then addressed Kahana, calling him the "speaker of Israel's Knesset who was elected by supporters of terrorism."

Boncel explained that photographs of fallen IDF soldiers had been displayed throughout the Knesset during the war, including a photograph of his son Amit, who fell in Gaza. He said that following Kahana's election as speaker, he was no longer willing to have his son's photograph displayed in the building.

He wrote, "When the Knesset is headed by someone backed by supporters of terrorism who chooses those enemies over his Jewish brethren, the very display of the photograph of my son Amit, of blessed memory, constitutes a devastating and unforgivable affront to us, his family, and a disgraceful debasement of his heroism and sacrifice."

Boncel added that bereaved families had approached Kahana before his election, but he claimed their requests went unanswered, "Through your terrible actions, and after we, the bereaved families, appealed to you, you chose with utter callousness to ignore us, preferring to sit down for talks filled with hugs and kisses with the worst of our enemies, whose representatives sit alongside you in Israel's Knesset."

"Through these actions, you trampled on the dignity of the entire Jewish nation. You dragged us to the brink of the abyss and shamed this people, as the nations of the world watch this disgraceful spectacle and rub their hands with glee at the sight of a squadron commander hugging and kissing the very people he was bombing only yesterday."

"In light of these actions of yours, the photograph of my son Amit, of blessed memory, will not be displayed in a house that you have defiled through your actions and turned into a stronghold for supporters of terrorism. You are therefore hereby required to order the immediate removal of the photograph of our son Amit from any site or location associated with Israel's Knesset."