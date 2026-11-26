The Im Tirtzu movement is challenging restrictions imposed by the Israel Police on demonstrations outside the home of Knesset Speaker Matan Kahana in Moshav Beit Gamliel.

According to Im Tirtzu, directives issued by the Central District, which it received on Thursday morning, impose unusual restrictions on the days, hours and location of protests. The organization also notes that these restrictions appear to constitute selective enforcement, compared with past demonstrations outside the homes of elected officials.

Under the police guidelines received by the movement, demonstrations will be permitted only on Sundays, Tuesdays and Thursdays, between 6:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Demonstrations are also prohibited within the moshav, restricting protests to a location outside it.

Im Tirtzu argues that these conditions are inconsistent with the way police previously allowed protests near elected officials' homes, particularly during the protests over the judicial reform.

As examples, the movement cited protests that followed former Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein during Shabbat (the Jewish Sabbath), as well as regular Friday demonstrations outside MK Eli Dellal's home. It also pointed to past demonstrations outside Prime Minister Benjamin Netnayahu's home, which it said took place at various hours, including before dawn, in the middle of the night, and during the day.

According to Im Tirtzu, the differences between past conditions and the current directives raise questions about the consistency of police enforcement policy.

The movement also criticized the ban on demonstrations within Moshav Beit Gamliel, noting that during the protests against the judicial reform, demonstrations were held near elected officials' homes without similar restrictions.

Im Tirtzu CEO Matan Jerafi, said, "We will not remain silent in the face of the disgraceful selective enforcement displayed by the Israel Police. Flattery will not help the police commissioner in dealing with a coalition that relies on supporters of terrorism."

"Anyone who flouts the rules of democracy disgraces the Israel Police and is unfit to serve in his position. We will continue to fight with all our strength and will not hesitate to use legal means to ensure the right to protest."