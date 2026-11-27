Mossad Director Roman Gofman expressed support during recent security discussions for an independent Israeli strike on Iran if no other option remains, even without US cooperation, Yedioth Ahronoth reported.

According to senior officials familiar with his position, Gofman fears that further delay would allow Iran to advance its chemical weapons capabilities and make it harder for Israel to eliminate the threat later.

About a month before the elections, according to the report, the United States prepared for a possible strike on Iran, and Israel's alert level peaked. IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir opposed going to war before the elections at that time.

Gofman believed that as long as Washington was willing to participate, Israel should seize the opportunity to act jointly. Ultimately, US President Donald Trump reversed his intention to launch a strike, and the alert level was lowered.

About three weeks ago, Gofman visited Washington and presented new intelligence on the development of Iran's chemical weapons program. During the visit, he sought to advance joint action, assessing that the window for significantly damaging Iran's capabilities was limited.

According to the report, Israel views the swearing-in of Congress in about six weeks as the end of the current window of opportunity, while Washington has yet to decide on a strike.

According to security sources cited in the report, the IDF's Military Intelligence Directorate and the Mossad share the same intelligence assessment, and Zamir also supports a strike. However Zamir believes that the threat is not yet immediate, leaving room to await Trump's decision and seek to act alongside the United States.

Gofman, for his part, believes Iran's progress already warrants considering independent action if a joint operation cannot be agreed upon.

According to the report, the IDF's position is that Israel would act alone if faced with an immediate existential threat. "But that is not the situation at present," a security official added.

The military is also taking into account the responsibility the IDF would bear for carrying out the strike, dealing with Iran's response and managing the subsequent campaign.

However, the report raised the possibility that Trump might seek to halt the fighting after a limited achievement or prefer to pursue an agreement, while Israel would want to continue until Iran's capabilities had sustained more extensive damage.