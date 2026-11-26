A notable moment took place during a meeting in southern Israel between IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir and the heads of local authorities in the Gaza border region.

Arutz Sheva - Israel National News has learned that Southern Command chief Maj. Gen. Yaniv Asor noticed Sderot Mayor Alon Davidi's volume of gemara (Talmud), prompting a conversation between the two about Daf Yomi, the daily Talmud study program, and the role of Torah in life and public service.

During the conversation, Davidi told Asor that Torah is the force driving his work. In a photograph taken at the end of the meeting, Davidi is seen holding the gemara beside Zamir.

In a post following the meeting, Davidi described the day's security activities, "I began the morning with all of the municipality's emergency response teams and IDF forces in a comprehensive exercise designed to strengthen our city's preparedness for any emergency scenario, G-d forbid."

"From there, I continued to an important meeting of the heads of local authorities in the Gaza border region with Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir, the Southern Command chief and the Gaza Division commander. During the discussion, the Chief of Staff stressed that protecting the region's residents is the top priority and delivered a clear and unequivocal message: The IDF will not allow Hamas to rebuild its strength or return to the situation that existed on October 6."

Davidi added, "The Chief of Staff noted that forces are operating on the front lines and thwarting threats on the ground every day, as demonstrated over the past 24 hours by the elimination of Hamas's internal security commander and his replacement."

"The close ties and partnership between the municipality and the military are the key to our peace and security," he concluded.