הרמטכ"ל בפיקוד דרום

IDF Chief of Staff LTG Eyal Zamir said Sunday that the military must increase its troop numbers to meet growing operational demands, warning that the burden on soldiers and reservists will remain significant as Israel enters its fourth year of combat.

Zamir made the remarks during a visit to the Southern Command, where he observed a command exercise focused on responding to surprise attacks and security threats along the Gaza border and in communities of the western Negev.

The exercise included scenarios involving raids on military outposts, infiltrations by air, sea, and land, drone threats, and mass-casualty incidents.

Zamir was accompanied by Southern Command Commander MG Yaniv Asor, senior division and brigade commanders, and regular and reserve battalion commanders.

During a situational assessment, commanders presented the operational picture, plans for continued military activity, and preparations for defensive missions.

Addressing the military's ongoing operations in Gaza, Zamir said the IDF remains committed to weakening Hamas and preventing terrorist organizations from rebuilding their capabilities.

"Senior Hamas officials and the terrorists who participated in the October 7th Massacre are being pursued and eliminated," he said.

"We will continue to thwart emerging threats and prevent terrorist organizations from strengthening their capabilities," Zamir added.

He emphasized that the IDF would strengthen its forward defensive positions and continue protecting Israeli communities from within enemy territory.

Zamir also referred to recent IDF operations in Gaza, saying that three Islamic Jihad terrorists who posed as humanitarian aid workers had been struck on Saturday.

"This is another example of the cynical tactics terrorist organizations use to rebuild their military capabilities while exploiting Gaza's residents and civilian environment," he said.

He also noted that the IDF had dismantled underground terrorist infrastructure in central Gaza and eliminated the commander of Hamas's Khan Yunis Brigade the previous week.

Discussing the lessons of October 7, Zamir stressed the importance of preparing for unexpected developments.

"One of the key lessons of October 7th is that we must be prepared for the unexpected," he said, explaining that the military continues to reassess its assumptions, practice different scenarios, and evaluate its readiness.

Turning to the IDF's manpower challenges, Zamir said decisions had been made during discussions last week concerning the operational schedule for the coming year.

"The IDF needs to increase its troop quantity in order to meet the operational challenges, which have expanded significantly," he stated.

"This is the fourth year of combat, and the burden will continue even after the measures we are taking to ease it."

Zamir pledged to continue efforts to reduce the strain on reservists, provide appropriate compensation, and allow regular troops sufficient time for training and maintaining operational readiness.

"We will continue to act out of a deep commitment to those who serve the country and risk their lives," he said.

The Chief of Staff concluded by emphasizing that the military's operational plans could change in response to new security developments.

"Any significant change or broad escalation in the security situation that requires the deployment of additional troops will necessitate a reassessment of the operational activity schedule," Zamir warned.