IDF and ISA reveal: Hamas conducts interrogations and torture at the Al-Ma’amadani Hospital IDF Spokesperson

The IDF and Shin Bet (ISA) revealed on Thursday that the Hamas terrorist organization is using the Al-Ma’amadani Hospital (Al-Ahli Arab Hospital) in the Zeitoun area of northern Gaza as an interrogation and torture facility.

According to newly disclosed intelligence findings, Hamas has exploited the hospital's infrastructure to establish a secured compound where Gazan civilians are subjected to interrogations and torture.

The hospital, which was founded in the late 19th century, currently serves as a central hub of activity for operatives belonging to both Hamas and the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization, the IDF stated.

Military activities conducted by the two terrorist organizations take place within the hospital grounds, which also constitute a significant center of Hamas' governance in the Zeitoun area.

The intelligence findings reveal that Hamas has transformed infrastructure intended to provide medical care and humanitarian assistance to the civilian population into a facility used to interrogate and torture those very civilians.

"The Hamas terrorist organization continues to exploit the hospital’s infrastructure and has converted a medical and humanitarian facility into a secured interrogation and torture facility, where Gazan civilians are interrogated and tortured," the IDF stated.

Furthermore, intelligence obtained by the military indicates that the hospital was previously closed following complaints concerning the activities of Hamas and Islamic Jihad on its premises.

Despite those complaints, the two terrorist organizations continued to conduct their activities at the hospital in secret.

The revelations further expose Hamas' exploitation of civilian and medical infrastructure in the Gaza Strip, not only for military purposes but also to maintain its control over the local population.

The IDF stressed that the use of hospitals by terrorist organizations endangers Palestinian civilians and undermines the provision of humanitarian assistance to Gaza's residents.

"The IDF will continue to operate against the Hamas terrorist organization, which exploits civilian infrastructure, including hospitals, for military purposes, endangering the lives of civilians and undermining the humanitarian assistance provided to them," the military stated.