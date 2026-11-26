Rabbi Mordechai Blau, a senior Degel HaTorah figure deeply involved in coalition talks, explains in an interview with Arutz Sheva - Israel Natonal News the considerations behind United Torah Judaism's rapprochement with Eisenkot, while sharply criticizing religious Zionism.

Blau says, "From what I know of the moves underway, the left is running to every store in Bnei Brak and Jerusalem to buy tefillin, tzitzit, Shabbat hot plates, Shabbat timers, you name it. Everyone is becoming religious." When we ask whether Gilad Kariv is undergoing a similar process, he replies curtly, "Gilad Kariv, may the name of the wicked rot."

If so, how would it be possible to serve in the same government as him? In response, Blau distinguishes between serving in the cabinet and being a Knesset member in the coalition. "Who said he would be in the cabinet? Do I know what he will do or where he will sit? He is a tireless blabbermouth who drives a car on Shabbat to go and pray."

Blau continues, asking, "How can I, as a haredi, sit in a government with a Mizrochnik?" When we note that the "Mizrochnik", a derogatory term for a religious Zionist, and the haredi recite the same Shema Yisrael prayer, he rejects the argument, saying, "When the Mizrochnik becomes finance minister because I gave the right a government, he exploits our kindergarten and schoolteachers. This is the same finance minister they call Rabbi Bezalel, so they should not lecture us about Reform Jews."

Does this mean he is drawing a complete equivalence between religious Zionism and Reform Judaism? Blau rejects that suggestion, saying, "No, but it is a kind of analogy."

"As someone involved in education as well as politics, I do not enter the Knesset building, because to me the Knesset is a house of heretics, but there are people who are the rabbis' emissaries, and they need to be there." Regarding criticism of his party from religious Zionists, he says, "It bothers you that we might be going with the left. So yes, there is progress, and there are teams of legal experts, and suddenly the judicial junta might agree to it too, because we are in a situation where we say we stand with people on the right, with the faith-based public, and want closer ties. But whoever brings us an idea for how to resolve the Torah world's predicament, I take it to the head of the yeshiva, Rabbi Dov Lando, and make the case."

In light of these remarks, we ask Blau to explain to the right-wing camp how to find solutions that would clear the High Court of Justice hurdle. "That is because you appeasers on the right let the junta rule here. They control the bureaucracy, the media and the judiciary, and that is the situation. So people come from the left, give it a kick, and then everything is kosher. They are willing to eat cholent on a Tuesday afternoon."

Taking a more practical tone, Blau elaborates, "Things are moving along two parallel tracks. One track, which I do not call the left because I do not yet see that cock-a-doodle-doo Yair Golan joining - that is not yet clear to us - includes the religious Zionist Bennett, Eisenkot, who is traditional overall, and Avigdor Liberman, who hated the haredim because he hates Bibi, not because he hates the haredim." Blau pointedly leaves Yair Golan's Democrats party out of his list of members of a government of change.

"There is another parallel track, which is unity. But in a unity government, we will be the matchmakers, and unity will have to include the issue of yeshiva students: deferment, not exemption; not leeches and not draft evaders, but a definition of yeshiva students' status, just as Rabbi Yohanan demanded of the emperor, 'Give me Yavne and its sages'."

What about Shas? Is it also part of these talks? "Shas faces a dilemma. They think they have right-wing voters, Likud supporters, who vote Shas, and they have lost a large share of them. That is why they are concerned, but most members of Shas's Council of Torah Sages will follow the lead of United Torah Judaism's senior rabbis." Blau believes Shas will join, "If not at the outset, then later."

Blau concludes his remarks with a reminder to the right-wing camp, "The entire right was warned: If you mistreat the Torah world, with arrests, sanctions and withholding food from babies, it will eventually backfire. A great Torah scholar, Rabbi Lando, who is approaching 100 and is sharp as a razor, comes along and says that whoever knows how to give him this is the one he will go with. There is no bloc."

In his view, the government of change that his party may join is just like a "Shabbos goy", a non-Jew who, with rabbinical approval, can perform tasks on Shabbat that a Jew is prohibited from doing.