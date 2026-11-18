Haredi figures involved in coalition negotiations have drawn up a list of demands ahead of further talks with the bloc opposed to Netanyahu, chief among them legislation exempting yeshiva students from military service, without sanctions or enlistment targets.

According to a document revealed by Channel 13 News, the Haredi representatives seek to ensure that the law will not be struck down by the High Court of Justice. They also demand advance commitments from senior legal and military officials to support the arrangement and defend it in court.

The document, titled, "Principles for a Conscription Law in Negotiations with the Change Bloc", was drafted after the election by Haredi activists involved in the political talks. It was submitted for review to senior rabbis and United Torah Judaism lawmakers and is intended to serve as a basis for discussions with Gadi Eisenkot and Avigdor Liberman.

The demands center on an effort to reach a binding arrangement on the conscription of yeshiva students before the next government is formed. According to the report, Haredi figures seek to avoid a situation in which commitments made during negotiations go unfulfilled after the government is sworn in.

The document's initial demand is to complete passage of the conscription law before the government is sworn in. However, acknowledging the practical difficulty of meeting this condition, it also presents an alternative: attaching the agreed text of the law as an appendix to the coalition agreement, binding the coalition partners to advance it after the government is formed.

The document sets out far-reaching demands. The Haredi representatives seek an exemption from IDF service for yeshiva students, without enlistment targets or sanctions against those who do not enlist.

They also demand an end to arrests and financial measures against yeshiva students who do not enlist, even before the legislation is completed. The list of demands also includes an immediate blanket pardon for deserters classified as Torah students.

Another key provision demands that the conscription law include an override clause, similar to the arrangement introduced about three decades ago in Basic Law: Freedom of Occupation. The stated aim of the document's authors is to create an arrangement that can withstand judicial review and will not be struck down by the High Court of Justice.

According to the document, the leaders of all factions joining the coalition agreement would be required to sign the text of the conscription law and pledge not to change any part of it, even if legal advisers subsequently raise objections.

The Haredi figures also demand advance approval of the arrangement from the relevant legal and defense officials. Those listed in the document include the attorney general, the Knesset legal adviser, the legal adviser to the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, the IDF chief of staff, the defense minister, the head of the IDF Personnel Directorate and the military advocate general.

Under the demand, all these officials would be asked to sign the arrangement and declare that they will defend the conscription law before the High Court of Justice. This would require advance approval of the arrangement before the legislative process in the Knesset is completed.

Alongside conscription, the document's central issue, are additional demands concerning the Haredi education system and relations between religion and state.

The Haredi figures demand guarantees for the independence of the Haredi education system and the regularization of Haredi female teachers' employment status. This would allow them to benefit from improvements in employment conditions secured through reforms in the state education system.

The document also includes an explicit demand to maintain the status quo on matters of religion and state. This demand comes ahead of the possible formation of a government that would also include parties that campaigned on secular platforms.