Israel will experience warmer-than-usual weather on Friday, with temperatures rising further, particularly in the mountains and inland areas.

According to the Israel Meteorological Service, skies will be clear to partly cloudy with high-altitude clouds. During the morning hours, strong easterly winds are expected in the northern mountains.

Friday night will be clear to partly cloudy. Heavy mist or fog is forecast toward dawn along the central and southern coastal plain, in the Shfela, and in the northwestern Negev.

Saturday will remain warmer than usual for the season in most areas, with partly cloudy to cloudy skies and medium- and high-altitude clouds.

On Sunday, temperatures are expected to fall but remain slightly above seasonal averages. Local rain, mostly light, is possible during the morning, primarily in northern Israel and along the coast.

Friday’s forecast highs include 23°C (73°F) in Jerusalem, Tel Aviv, and Ashdod; 22°C (72°F) in Tzfat (Safed); 25°C (77°F) in Be’er Sheva; 26°C (79°F) in Haifa; 27°C (81°F) in Tiberias; and 30°C (86°F) in Eilat.