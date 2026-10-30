Israel will see light rainfall over the weekend, followed by warmer temperatures next week, forecasters predicted.

Friday will be partly cloudy, and temperatures will drop slightly, reaching below seasonal average in most areas of the country.

During the morning, local rain, mostly light, is expected in northern and central Israel. Light local rain may continue into the afternoon, mainly along the northern coast. Friday night will be partly cloudy.

Saturday will be partly to mostly cloudy. Temperatures will rise slightly, returning to seasonal averages in most areas.

Sunday will be partly cloudy to clear, with another slight rise in temperatures, mainly in the mountains and inland areas, where temperatures will be slightly above the seasonal average.

Monday will be partly cloudy to clear. Temperatures will rise slightly again, reaching above seasonal average in most areas of the country.