Winter has come to Israel to stay: Throughout most of the week, temperatures will remain lower than seasonal average, though heavy rainfall is not yet expected.

Monday's weather will be partly cloudy to cloudy, and temperatures will drop slightly, reaching lower than seasonal average in most areas of Israel. During the morning hours, there may be light rainfall along the coastline.

Monday night will be partly cloudy.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy or cloudy, with no significant change in temperatures.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy, and temperatures will rise to seasonal average in most areas of Israel. During in the afternoon hours, there will be strong northern winds along the coastline.