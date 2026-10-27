Winter weather is expected across Israel on Tuesday, with the possibility of heavy local rainfall, thunderstorms, hail, and powerful gusts of wind that could cause damage.

Most of the rainfall is expected during the afternoon hours in southern and eastern Israel, where there is also a significant risk of flash flooding in streams.

Later in the day, rain may spread to other parts of the country, generally at lighter intensities, with possible thunder and lightning. The rain is expected to stop late in the evening.

The current weather system is characterized by tropical moisture. Forecasters note that the nature of the system makes it difficult to predict exactly where the heaviest rainfall will develop.

On Wednesday, rain is expected to return around midday, mostly in eastern Israel and the Arava region. Some areas may see heavy rainfall within a short period.

On Thursday, temperatures will drop further, with local rain expected from midday, mainly in northern Israel.

Temperatures will continue to drop on Friday, followed by a slight rise in temperatures on Saturday.