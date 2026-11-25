New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill declared a state of emergency in all 21 counties ahead of a Thanksgiving storm expected to bring heavy rain and damaging winds. Officials identified Cape May, Atlantic, and Ocean counties as the areas at greatest risk of coastal flooding.

The declaration takes effect at 6 p.m. Wednesday, November 25, and is expected to remain in effect through Thursday. Travel remains unrestricted, but Sherrill urged residents to reach their holiday destinations on Wednesday, before the storm peaks.

The National Weather Service issued high wind warnings and coastal flood alerts in New Jersey. Gusts could reach 60 mph through early Friday, and the governor’s office warned that some residents could face extended power outages.

Sherrill said the state was sending additional resources to the Jersey Shore, working with utilities to prepare for outages, and monitoring roads and rail service. She urged residents to charge their devices, report outages directly to their utility, and check on neighbors who may need help.

Atlantic City officials are preparing for high tide around 8 a.m. Thursday. Mayor Marty Small Sr. said the city could see winds of 50 mph and up to three inches of rain in 24 hours. Fire Chief Scott Evans urged drivers to stay off the roads Thursday morning and into the early afternoon, when flooding is expected to force street closures.

Residents can park free of charge at the Wave and Showboat garages to keep their vehicles out of floodwaters. At Showboat, drivers can scan the QR code at a kiosk and enter “ACRES" for a parking pass.