Belgium has introduced new regulations empowering its vehicle registration authority to cancel personalized license plates bearing antisemitic or otherwise hateful messages, marking the culmination of a campaign led by the country's only Orthodox Jewish parliamentarian, Michael Freilich.

Announcing the development on Thursday, Freilich explained that the registration agency, known by its French acronym DIV, previously lacked the authority to independently revoke offensive plates that had passed its initial screening process.

A royal decree that entered into force on October 1 has eliminated that regulatory loophole, allowing authorities to withdraw such plates even after their issuance.

Freilich began advocating for the change in 2023 after a vehicle displaying the personalized license plate “HH-88" was spotted in Brussels. The number 88 is frequently used by neo-Nazis as a coded reference to “Heil Hitler," with H being the eighth letter of the alphabet.

Although Unia, an independent Belgian institution dedicated to combating discrimination, reported the plate, its removal depended on the owner's willingness to surrender it.

“I found that unacceptable," Freilich wrote.

The parliamentarian subsequently approached ministers in Belgium's previous federal government, urging them to authorize the registration agency to withdraw offensive plates without requiring the owner's consent.

Freilich renewed his efforts in May 2025 after another personalized license plate, reading “7-OKTOBR", was spotted in Brussels, apparently referencing the October 7, 2023, Hamas massacre in southern Israel.

The lawmaker thanked Belgian Mobility Minister Jean-Luc Crucke for bringing the regulatory reform to fruition.

“Hatred has no place on our roads, and certainly not on a plate issued by the government itself," Freilich said.

The reform comes against the backdrop of growing antisemitism in Belgium and elsewhere in Europe.

In March, Belgian authorities detained two suspects accused of setting fire to a vehicle in an Antwerp neighborhood with a substantial Jewish population. An Islamist organization subsequently claimed responsibility, threatening further attacks “until the liberation of Palestine."

That same month, Belgium's Defense Ministry, in coordination with federal police, stationed soldiers outside Jewish schools and synagogues in Antwerp following a series of antisemitic incidents across Europe.