Belgian authorities have announced that three individuals remain in custody following a series of police raids targeted at resolving a March 9 bombing outside a synagogue in Liege, JNS reported.

According to local news outlet 7sur7, which cited insiders within the federal prosecutor's office, one suspect has been formally arraigned while the other two await their hearings. The trio was part of a larger group of seven individuals apprehended during counter-terrorism sweeps, though the remaining four have been released and cleared of suspicion.

Investigators believe the captured suspects were paid mercenaries acting on orders from unnamed handlers.

Responsibility for the Liege blast - which caused severe property damage but no casualties - was initially claimed by an Islamist group known as Harakat Ashab al-Yamin al-Islamiya.

The network has also claimed responsibility for separate explosions targeting a Jewish educational facility in Amsterdam and synagogues in Rotterdam, while distributing internet videos taking credit for torching Haztolah ambulances in London.

However, recent disclosures indicate a deeper state-sponsored architecture behind the group. As reported by The Sunday Times, American prosecutors are finalizing a federal indictment against Mohammad al-Saadi, a 33-year-old Iranian-born operative accused of managing Harakat Ashab al-Yamin al-Islamiya as a deceptive front.

US court documents allege that al-Saadi directed at least 18 strikes on European Jewish infrastructure on behalf of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), specifically tying him to the firebombings and explosions across Belgium, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom.

Beyond European targets, US federal prosecutors revealed that al-Saadi attempted to expand his campaign to American soil. He allegedly tried to hire an individual he believed was a Mexican drug cartel hitman to carry out attacks on Jewish targets in the United States, unaware that the contact was an undercover FBI operative.

According to intelligence evaluations, al-Saadi is a veteran commander with deep, long-standing connections to Tehran's network of Iraqi militias, specifically Kata’ib Hezbollah, which is officially designated as a terrorist organization by Washington.