An explosion occurred early Monday morning outside the synagogue in Liège, Belgium, local police reported.

According to the report, the explosion occurred shorty before 4:00 a.m. Monday morning.

According to reports, no one was injured in the incident. The damage was limited to property: windows at the front of the synagogue were shattered, and windows in buildings across the street were also blown out by the powerful blast.

Police said the street has been closed while the investigation continues, and security checkpoints have been established in the immediate area around the synagogue. The investigation is being handled by the counterterrorism unit of the federal judicial police in Liège.

Israeli Deputy Foreign Minister MK Sharren Haskel responded to the incident, saying: “Attacks on Jewish institutions are always the final warning sign before a complete loss of control. Europe’s attempt to buy quiet by accepting extremism has failed time and again. The State of Israel will not stand by while Jewish security is abandoned - it is time for Europe to adopt an iron fist against the axis of evil, before terrorism becomes the master of the continent."