Nearly two months after an attempted terrorist attack aboard a Flydubai flight to Israel, Israeli security officials have cleared the Emirati airline to resume flights to the country.

Under the approved framework, Flydubai will be permitted to resume flights to Israel as early as December 3. The final decision on when to restart operations rests with the airline.

Transportation Minister Miri Regev presented the main elements of the framework, which was approved by the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency), the Mossad, and the National Security Council, during a meeting convened by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Progress was also reported during the meeting in negotiations to resume flights by Israeli airlines to Dubai and Abu Dhabi. Under the current plans, flights to the United Arab Emirates are expected to resume in the first quarter of 2027, subject to final approval.

On September 30, during Flydubai flight FZ 1073 to Israel, Omani co-pilot Hamam al-Hammami attacked Indian captain Smith Machhar with an axe, seriously injuring his head and hands.

There were 174 passengers aboard the aircraft, including 27 children. During the incident, the plane lost approximately 20,000 feet of altitude within seconds and subsequently transmitted emergency and hijacking signals.

The injured captain fought back against the co-pilot with the assistance of Israeli passengers and security personnel, who managed to overpower him. Among the passengers who assisted were Yaniv Hayun, Zvika Mans, and dentist Musaib Shota. Two additional pilots who were aboard the aircraft entered the cockpit and safely landed the plane at Tabuk Airport in Saudi Arabia.

One of the questions raised during the investigation was how a pilot from a country that does not maintain diplomatic relations with Israel had been assigned to a flight to Israel.

Flydubai had committed to screening its crew members and had informed Israeli authorities that its scheduling system included restrictions designed to prevent such assignments. Nevertheless, al-Hammami was assigned to the flight, and the crew list was not submitted to Israel's Transportation Ministry.