Smit Machchhar, the Flydubai pilot who was attacked during the attempted terrorist attack on Flight 1073, has described for the first time in an English-language interview the moments when he was repeatedly struck as the aircraft began to plunge.

Speaking to The National, Machchhar said he initially believed there had been a mechanical malfunction.

"I was sure there had been a malfunction and that something had fallen on my head," Machchhar recalled. However, when the blows continued, he soon realized that what was happening was not an aircraft malfunction.

Machchhar said he was struck on the head and, when he turned around and attempted to defend himself, was also injured in his hand. At the same time, he could feel the aircraft losing altitude.

Flydubai captain on the cockpit battle to save his plane

The force of the blows brought him close to losing consciousness, but he struggled to remain focused.

Despite the attack, Machchhar intends to return to the cockpit.

"I'm just an ordinary person," he said. "I'll fly again. Hopefully, very soon."