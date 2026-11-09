The Defense Ministry announced Monday that the attempted terrorist attack aboard a Flydubai flight last September has been officially recognized as an act of terrorism.

The decision was made after the relevant investigative authorities in Israel provided official confirmation regarding the circumstances of the incident.

Following the recognition, passengers who suffered physical or psychological harm will be able to submit claims to the National Insurance Institute to have their disability ratings determined as victims of hostile acts.

In a statement, the Defense Ministry said: "Upon receiving official confirmation from the authorized investigative authorities in the State of Israel, the Defense Ministry's approving authority recognized the attempted terrorist attack aboard the Flydubai flight as an act of terrorism. The approving authority's decision has been forwarded to the National Insurance Institute, which is in contact with those affected, for further handling."

The incident occurred aboard Flydubai Flight 1073, which departed Dubai for Ben Gurion Airport carrying 174 passengers, most of them Israelis, including 27 children.

Approximately one hour before the scheduled landing, co-pilot Hammam al-Hamami attacked the captain with an axe kept in the cockpit, seized control of the aircraft, and caused it to plunge sharply from an altitude of approximately 34,000 feet to 17,000 feet in less than two minutes.

During the incident, the injured captain managed to open the cockpit door.

Three Israeli passengers, Yaniv Hayun, Assaf Rajwan, and Tzvika Mans, entered the cockpit and overpowered the attacker after another Israeli passenger, Tali Mans, heard the sounds of the struggle and called for help.

After the co-pilot was subdued, two pilots from a replacement crew who were aboard the aircraft entered the cockpit and managed to land it safely at Tabuk Airport in Saudi Arabia, despite the damage sustained during the rapid descent.

The co-pilot was subsequently arrested by Saudi authorities and transferred to the United Arab Emirates for questioning.

According to investigative findings released by Emirati authorities, the incident was a premeditated terrorist attack in which the assailant intended to crash the aircraft into the passenger terminal at Ben Gurion Airport and cause the maximum possible number of casualties.

During questioning, the suspect admitted that he had planned the attack and claimed that he acted alone.

Meanwhile, Israeli security agencies, including the Shin Bet and Mossad, were involved in the investigation.

Now, following receipt of official confirmation from Israeli investigative authorities, the Defense Ministry has decided to formally recognize the incident as an act of terrorism.