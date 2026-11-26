Rabbi Eliezer HaCohen Breuer, a longtime visitor to the Temple Mount and an activist for Jewish settlement in the Land of Israel, has died.

Rabbi Breuer immigrated from the Soviet Union, raised a family and spent some five decades working on behalf of Jewish settlement and holy sites.

For years, he made a point of visiting the Temple Mount daily whenever possible, even in severe weather. He would take the first bus on Route 160 at 5 a.m. As a kohen, he would recite the Priestly Blessing for visitors to the Temple Mount, including during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to those who knew him, Rabbi Breuer worked alongside Professor Ben-Zion Tavger in the campaign to restore a Jewish presence at holy sites in Hebron. He was also involved in efforts to support Jewish settlement in Shechem and Kiryat Arba.

The Temple Mount Yeshiva paid tribute to him, "For decades, he devoted himself to the Temple Mount and the Temple, constantly working to connect the Jewish people to the sacred, raise awareness of the Temple, publicize the relevant religious laws and share words of Torah. He blessed the people of Israel with love".

The yeshiva said, "During the pandemic, he rented a room in the Old City so he would not have to forgo visiting the site of the Temple". Later, when daily travel became difficult, he decided to move to Jerusalem so he could continue visiting regularly.

"He would light up the eastern horizon from Hebron to the Temple Mount, and worked tirelessly to ensure that the tombs of the forefathers in Hebron would not be handed over to non-Jews", the yeshiva added.