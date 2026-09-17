Former Sephardic Chief Rabbi Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef, who serves as the spiritual leader of the Sephardic-haredi Shas party, aimed a veiled attack at National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir (Otzma Yehudit) ahead of the elections.

Speaking at a Wednesday night rally held at the Acre Stadium, Rabbi Yosef spoke against politicians who act contrary to the Shas Council of Torah Sages' rulings on Jewish law.

Directly addressing the issue of visiting the Temple Mount, Rabbi Yosef told voters, "I call on you: Do not be tempted to vote for unworthy people. Someone who does not fear Heaven and someone who ascends the Temple Mount - it is forbidden according to halacha to vote for him."

Although he did not mention anyone by name, his remarks appeared to be directed at National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir, who is known for his frequent visits to the Temple Mount and his calls to change the status quo at the site.

Later in his speech, Rabbi Yosef called on the public to unite solely behind the established Sephardic-haredi political representation: "One must vote only for those who fear Heaven and follow the path of the Torah, like our representatives."