Thousands of Jews visited the Temple Mount during the Sukkot holiday, with the number of visitors reaching a new record of 8,690 people. Throughout the intermediate days of the holiday, prayers and Hallel were held at the site with singing and dancing, with the participation of rabbis and Knesset members.

Rabbi Elisha Wolfson, Rosh Yeshiva of the Temple Mount Yeshiva, said: “The Holy One, Blessed be He, is revealing His love for us and performing tremendous miracles for us. It is moving to see the people of Israel returning their love to the Holy One, Blessed be He, and restoring the Divine Presence to Zion. Well done to the many visitors who demonstrate such self-sacrifice. In your merit, the Temple will be rebuilt."

Among those who ascended the Mount this week was Otzma Yehudit chairman and Minister Itamar Ben Gvir.

“October 7 was an enormous pain, a great pain. But today, three years later, it is Sukkot, a festival of joy, and there are many things that have happened since then that we can rejoice over."

He continued, “Hamas wanted to defeat us. They called it ‘Al-Aqsa Flood.’ And today, we are the masters of the Temple Mount! We are the masters of the prisons. We have turned the lives of their terrorists into hell. We distributed weapons and established civilian security squads. Three years later, the people of Israel are heading toward total victory."

“On this holiday, I pray here on the Temple Mount, in the most important place, for total victory, complete redemption, death to all the terrorists, and sovereignty here, in the most important place to the Jewish people. They wanted to win. We defeated them - first and foremost, here on the Temple Mount," Ben Gvir concluded.