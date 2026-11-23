The Jerusalem District Attorney's Office has filed an indictment with the city's District Court against Abdullah Jamjoum, 22, from the Beit Hanina neighborhood in eastern Jerusalem, for planning a suicide bombing on the Temple Mount and helping a friend prepare to manufacture an explosive device for a terrorist attack.

According to the indictment, Jamjoum, a final-year pharmacy student at Al-Quds University in Abu Dis who also worked as a pharmacy assistant at Clalit Health Services pharmacies in Jerusalem, underwent a process of religious and ideological radicalization in recent years.

The indictment states that the defendant regularly attended the Al-Da'wa Mosque in Beit Hanina, where he and other young men took part in lessons on jihad given by a man named Malek Nashashibi.

During the lessons, Nashashibi allegedly encouraged participants to carry out suicide bombings and murder Jews. Among other things, he told them, "It is very good to carry out a suicide bombing according to religion," and said they should "carry out suicide operations and kill large numbers."

According to the second count, influenced by the lessons, Jamjoum decided during the year preceding his arrest to carry out a suicide bombing on the Temple Mount. His aim was to kill Jews and others whom he defined as infidels visiting the site, and to deter Jews from continuing to visit it.

As part of his preparations, the defendant allegedly downloaded a book on making explosive devices and another on producing poison to his computer and began studying them.

In addition, about two months before his arrest, he trained in martial arts at an MMA club in Issawiya with two friends. According to the indictment, the training was intended to prepare him physically for the attack and enable him to escape or attack anyone who tried to stop him if he failed to carry out his plan.

The first count describes a separate conspiracy involving the defendant and Mohammed Hassan Shalabi, a pharmacy student one year below him at the same university.

According to the indictment, Shalabi regularly showed Jamjoum ISIS videos of warfare and executions, and told him of his desire to carry out a suicide bombing that would kill Jews and members of the security forces.

Shalabi later approached the defendant and asked for help using his professional knowledge of chemistry to prepare explosives. Jamjoum allegedly agreed to assist him and answered his questions based on his knowledge.

The indictment also noted that the defendant took an interest in Yahya Ayyash, known as, "the Engineer," who designed explosive devices and planned attacks for Hamas.

About a year before his arrest, the two traveled with two other people to a store in Ramallah, where Shalabi purchased chemicals for experiments in making explosives.

According to the indictment, Jamjoum joined the trip to assist Shalabi and reduce any suspicion the purchase might arouse. He himself purchased glass bottles for making perfume to deflect suspicion.

About six months before the arrest, Shalabi told the defendant that he had begun experimenting with the materials he had purchased, aiming to make a bomb for the attack he was planning.

Jamjoum was arrested on October 13, 2026, and has remained in custody since then. The indictment charges him with two offenses under the Counter-Terrorism Law: conspiring to use weapons for terrorist purposes, and training or instruction for terrorist purposes.