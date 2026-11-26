Beyahad party chairman MK Naftali Bennett has instructed that a negotiating meeting with Gadi Eisenkot and his team, scheduled for this evening (Thursday), be postponed until Sunday.

The decision was made after Bennett was not presented with the military conscription framework. The Beyahad chairman is demanding to review it as a condition for continuing the talks.

The postponement comes against the backdrop of remarks by Yisrael Beytenu chairman MK Avigdor Liberman about compromises on conscription, and as Eisenkot conducts negotiations with United Torah Judaism.

Bennett, who ran in the election under the banner of the "Alliance of Those Who Serve", wants to see the framework that Eisenkot and Liberman have reportedly agreed to advance in talks with the haredi parties.

Earlier, Bennett's office said he still views a Zionist unity government, initially led by Eisenkot, as the best alternative for the country and those who serve in the military.

According to his office, such a government could advance haredi conscription and make those who serve its top priority. The office argued that the other alternative would involve significant concessions on conscription and reliance on Arab parties.

Bennett's office said he had met with Eisenkot, Netanyahu and their teams in recent weeks in an effort to advance a unity government, and that the contacts took place with Eisenkot's knowledge.

The office also clarified that Beyahad would not join the Netanyahu bloc and that Bennett opposes prolonging the talks in a way that would eat into the 24 days Eisenkot has left to form a government.