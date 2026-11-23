Beyahad party chairman Naftali Bennett outlined his vision for a unity government headed by Yashar chairman Gadi Eisenkot and including Likud during a tour of the Knesset with soldiers on Monday morning.

Bennett made clear that he prefers a broad-based government in which Eisenkot would serve first as prime minister. He told the soldiers, "I prefer that. That is what I am trying to do".

Bennett then addressed the possibility of forming a government without the support of the haredi and Arab parties, presenting a unity government as an alternative to relying on them.

He said, "Must we rely on those who do not serve in the army or see Israel as a Zionist state? Both the haredim and the Arabs. That is what I am trying to do".

Bennett added that, in his view, cooperation between soldiers with differing views on the battlefield could also form the basis for a political partnership, "I argue that those who can be together in a tank can also run the country together. That is what we are working toward. I do not know whether we will succeed, but certainly - I am committed to my people. It seems like common sense to me".

Bennett's remarks come amid his efforts to advance a unity government and following his meeting this week with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Democrats party chairman MK Yair Golan sharply criticized Bennett during remarks at the Knesset, warning against a move that would keep Netanyahu in power.

Golan said, "Naftali, anyone who keeps Netanyahu in power endangers national security and the lives of service members and civilians. Anyone who cares about those who serve must do everything possible to remove Netanyahu from the driver's seat".

Golan went on to demand a clear political framework by the end of the week, specifying the partners, the necessary Knesset majority and a timetable for a decision.

He declared, "By the end of the week, a clear framework must be on the table: partners, a parliamentary majority and a timetable for a decision. We will use every political, parliamentary and legislative tool to block Netanyahu's path to another term and establish a government of change".