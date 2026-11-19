Minister Miki Zohar (Likud) has expressed support for Naftali Bennett's efforts to advance a unity government with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Zohar said, "I have criticized Bennett a great deal in recent years, but I have a different feeling now. Perhaps Bennett is the only rational person in the change bloc. He understands that a government with Arab parties is not a viable option, and a narrow government with Haredi parties is not a viable option. He is working toward unity to prevent elections".

He said, "If this happens, Bennett will deserve considerable credit for this move". He added, "It looks or sounds as though we are in a parallel universe. I never believed I would even say such things in Bennett's praise; that is something that has not happened in many years. If he leads the way to a unity framework, I think the people of Israel will be grateful to him".

Alongside his praise for Bennett, Zohar made clear that, in his view, a unity agreement involving a rotation between Netanyahu and Eisenkot should give Netanyahu the first term as prime minister. He cited the relationship between the prime minister and US President Donald Trump, as well as the opportunity to advance security objectives during that period.

Zohar also raised another possibility regarding Netanyahu's political future, referring to the upcoming presidential election. He said, "In another year and a half, there is another pivotal event: a president must be elected, and who knows, perhaps that could be an interesting option".

He said these developments could allow the sides to reach an agreement that balances their political interests. He added, "There are a great many things that could happen that could bring about a unity arrangement on equal terms".