Beyachad party chairman Naftali Bennett is continuing efforts to form a Zionist unity government initially headed by Gadi Eisenkot.

A statement issued on Bennett's behalf said he continues to view such a government as the best alternative for the State of Israel and those who serve in the military.

According to Bennett, forming an "alliance of those who serve" government would enable progress on drafting haredim and put those who serve at the top of the agenda. The other alternative, he said, would entail significant concessions on drafting haredim and on what he calls the "revolution for those who serve", alongside reliance on non-Zionist Arab parties.

As part of the efforts to form a unity government, Bennett has met in recent weeks with Eisenkot, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and their representatives. The statement stressed that the talks are taking place with Eisenkot's full knowledge and that Bennett will continue holding meetings as needed.

Alongside the talks with Netanyahu, Beyachad officials made clear that the party has no intention of joining his bloc. The statement said, "Under no circumstances will Beyachad join the Netanyahu bloc. We will not allow Netanyahu to use the negotiations to waste our time during the 24 days Eisenkot has left."

Bennett's associates stressed that efforts to form a unity government are continuing and that the option remains on the table. The statement said, "The candle is still burning," making clear that the sole objective is to look after those who serve by forming a Zionist unity government initially headed by Eisenkot.