Channel 12 political commentator Amit Segal revealed new details on Thursday morning about talks held the previous day within the opposition bloc and a meeting of its leaders.

According to the report, Naftali Bennett warned his partners against swearing in a government with the votes of the Arab parties, saying, "For the other side, this would be like Levin's speech on steroids. You don't understand the consequences for the country."

Disagreements over a unity government with Netanyahu arose at the meeting of the bloc's leaders after Bennett reported on his meeting with Netanyahu and his desire to advance a unity government with a rotating premiership, with Eisenkot serving first. Yair Lapid responded to Bennett, referring to the possibility of a rotation agreement with Netanyahu, "I don't believe a word that man says, and I think you will fail. But if you think otherwise, go for it and secure a rotation agreement with Eisenkot serving first."

The proposal met with opposition from The Democrats chairman Yair Golan and Yisrael Beytenu chairman Avigdor Liberman, who firmly opposed joining a coalition with Netanyahu in any way. Eisenkot, for his part, focused during the meeting on the need to form a government as quickly as possible. He described Israel's situation as, "a genuine emergency," and warned against further delays in coalition talks.

According to Eisenkot, efforts must be made to form a government promptly, even if only a narrow government serving temporarily can be established at first. He said, "We are wasting time for nothing."

Earlier, following the meeting, the leaders of the anti-Netanyahu bloc issued a statement saying, "All the party leaders see eye to eye on the urgency of forming a national emergency government headed by Eisenkot and replacing Netanyahu in the Prime Minister's Office as a top priority and as soon as possible. It was agreed that the parties would continue working together, in coordination and swiftly, toward this goal. This is our most immediate need."