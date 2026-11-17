Former Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked is involved in talks being held by Yisrael Beytenu chairman MK Avigdor Liberman with senior figures in the haredi parties in an effort to formulate a new draft law, Channel 13 News reported Monday evening.

Liberman, who previously firmly opposed compromises on the issue of haredi conscription, changed his position following the election results and opened talks with senior figures in the haredi parties.

Shaked, who previously chaired the Shaked Committee on the draft law, has maintained ties with Liberman and haredi figures since leaving politics. She is now participating in the talks in an effort to reach an agreed text for a new conscription law.

Earlier Monday, Liberman was elected chairman of the Knesset's temporary Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, with the support of eight committee members and no votes against.

Upon taking office, he announced that haredi conscription would top the committee's agenda and said he intended to begin addressing it that day.

Liberman made clear that he aims to advance a draft law that would secure agreement from both the defense establishment and legal advisers, as well as the haredi leadership, including Lithuanian haredi leader Rabbi Dov Lando.

Addressing the possible framework, he acknowledged, "This will be the fairest possible law, one that passes muster with the IDF Chief of Staff, the Supreme Court of Justice and Rabbi Lando. It can only be a law that the military accepts. It will not mean conscription for everyone, but it will be the fairest possible law. That is the formula."